GLENDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Glendale are investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday afternoon.
A man armed with a handgun forced his way into a home on the 700 block of Bismark at 2 p.m., police said. The man allegedly knocked on the home's front door and asked to use the phone. When a resident tried handing the phone to him, the man forced his way into the home, according to Glendale police.
The suspect ordered the people in the home to give him any cash, jewelry and weapons they had, police said. The victims, who were not injured, were also made to lie face down on the floor while he left the scene.
Monday morning, Glendale police said several residents in the nearby 800 block of Glen Elm Drive reported seeing a man with a similar description as the suspect approaching them about an hour before the home invasion. The man allegedly said someone stole his dogs and he was looking for them.
A resident who saw the alleged suspect said the man was driving a Jeep, believed to be a Jeep Patriot. The resident told police the suspect parked the Jeep in front of his house and walked to his front door. When the resident confronted the man, the suspect talked about his belief that someone stole his dogs. The encounter between the man and the resident was captured on a Ring doorbell camera, which was shared with police.
Authorities said the man seen on the Ring doorbell camera was identified by a home invasion victim as the suspect.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5'10", wearing a red “Chicago Bulls” hat, black polo-style shirt, red pants and dark-colored shoes. He was carrying a dark-colored satchel at the time. He also reportedly has some facial hair and tattoos on his neck.
Anyone with any information or sees any suspicious activity is asked to call Glendale police at 314-965-0000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.