GLENDALE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Glendale are investigating a home invasion that happened Saturday afternoon.
A man armed with a handgun forced his way into a home on the 700 block of Bismark at 2 p.m., police said. The man allegedly knocked on the homeowner's front door and said he he was looking for his dogs. He asked to use the phone, and when the resident went back inside to get it, the man forced his way inside, according to Glendale police.
"With that he forced his way in, drew a weapon from either his waistband or his pocket and announced that this was a robbery and wanted any cash, jewelry or weapons in the house," said Captain Bob Catlett with Glendale police.
The victims, who were not injured, were also made to lie face down on the floor. Their four-year-old was also home, asleep at the time.
Glendale police said this is the first report of a home invasion in 10 years.
Glendale police said a resident about a mile away in the 800 block of Glen Elm Drive reported seeing a man with a similar description as the suspect on the same afternoon as the home invasion. The man allegedly said someone stole his dogs and he was looking them. That resident saw the suspect driving a Jeep, believed to be a Jeep Patriot. When the homeowner told the man to call for police for help instead of letting him use his phone, the man left.
The exchange was captured on a Ring doorbell camera, which was shared with police.
Authorities said the man seen on the Ring doorbell camera was identified by the home invasion victim as the same man who victimized him.
"I thought it was crazy," resident Nicole Tilly said. "My kids were outside playing and it was in the middle of the afternoon, people were out doing yard work. I just didn't think I had to worry about it on a Saturday."
Tilly said her husband went to the store and bought security cameras the next day.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5'10", wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, black polo-style shirt, red pants and dark-colored shoes. He was carrying a dark-colored satchel at the time. He also reportedly has some facial hair and tattoos on his neck.
Anyone with any information or sees any suspicious activity is asked to call Glendale police at 314-965-0000 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.