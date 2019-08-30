ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- CrimeStoppers is looking for a man for failing to register as a sex offender.
32-year-old Kevin Allen Hill was charged with two counts of second degree statutory sodomy with a 12 and 13-year-old boy, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The crime happened in Vernon County, Missouri in 2008.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 314-725-8477. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.
