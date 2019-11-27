CASEYVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A Collinsville man is on the loose after climbing up a tree to avoid officers in September.
On Sept. 18, an officer went to a home due to several ordinance violations and found Kenneth Davidson, who had an active warrant for his arrest.
According to the Caseyville Police Department, Davidson ran into a residential area and climbed a tree. He was then taken into custody by two officers. The officers reportedly suffered minor injuries while taking the suspect into custody.
On Nov. 26, Davidson was charged with two counts of obstructing a peace officer resulting in injury and one count of obstructing identification.
Police said during the two-month investigation, Davidson was released from their custody. He is currently not in custody and police are asking for help locating him.
Anyone who knows where Davidson is at is asked to contact police.
