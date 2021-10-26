CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Clayton police are asking for help finding a man accused of assaulting a minor.
According to detectives, Charles-Cartez Tucker is wanted for first-degree assault in connection to a violent domestic assault on Oct. 11 in the central business district. During the assault, Tucker allegedly choked, punched and threw the girl to the ground. While she was on the ground, Tucker kicked and threw a large blender onto the victim, police said.
The girl refused medical attention on the scene, but police reported she had visible injuries that included swelling, bruises and scratches. Tucker has a history of domestic assault and other violent crimes, police told News 4.
Authorities released a photo of Tucker Tuesday afternoon. They consider him a danger to the victim and public. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or the Clayton Police Department Detective Bureau at (314) 290-8414.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.