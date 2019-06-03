CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police asked for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect Monday.
Chesterfield police said the woman stole a number of items from the Old Navy store on THF Boulevard on May 26.
She left the store in a dark grey Dodge Challenger.
Police, via Twitter, released her photo Monday and asked anyone who knows her identity or whereabouts to contact police.
