SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a white SUV that they say was involved in a hit-and-run accident in The Grove in June 2020.
Authorities are searching for what they believe is a 2003-2008 white Chevrolet Suburban. Surveillance cameras were rolling when two women were crossing the intersection of Manchester and Newstead just before 10:30 p.m. on June 13. The SUV sped through the intersection as it turned from eastbound Manchester onto northbound Newstead and hit the two women.
Police say both women were thrown to the ground. They suffered serious injuries and permanent scarring, officers say. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
