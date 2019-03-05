WASHINGTON Co., Mo. (KMOV.com) - Authorities in Washington County, Missouri have arrested two armed suspects who were allegedly involved in a burglary over the weekend.
Saturday, police said they were searching for Corey Cain, 26, and Jillisa Portell, 27. Both were wanted in connection with a burglary and police said they were connected with other crimes.
At the time, police said Cain was carrying an AR-style rifle.
According top police, both suspects fled officers and went into the woods near Radio Station Road, which is northeast of Potosi.
Tuesday morning, police reported that Cain and Portell had been taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.