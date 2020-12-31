EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two brothers are being sought by police for allegedly kidnapping and shooting a man in East St. Louis.
Police said Kenwyn Frazier believed Kein Eastman stole his mouth grill, but the victim denied the accusation.
Eastman, 36, was taken at gunpoint from a home in the 1700 block of N. 43rd Street on August 13. He was then taken to an apartment in the 1200 block of Kansas Avenue.
[Related: New collaborative effort meant to fight crime in East St. Louis]
About 90 minutes later, Kenwyn Frazier’s brother, Kendrick Frazier, was seen on doorbell camera taking Eastman outside the apartment, police said. The video footage reportedly showed Eastman being shot in the head while attempting to escape.
East St. Louis police said the SUV used in the kidnapping was found burned following the crimes.
No bond arrest warrants have been issued for Kenwyn and Kendrick Frazier. Anyone who knows their whereabouts is urged to contact East St. Louis Police Department at (618) 825-2048 or Illinois State Police at (618) 346-3990. For anonymous tips contact St. Louis Crime Stoppers at (866) 371-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.