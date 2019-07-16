MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Authorities are asking for help finding a man wanted by two separate police departments.
Robert McDaniels is being sought by the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department for a no bond warrant. He is also wanted by the Alton Police Department in questioning with numerous stolen vehicles.
Anyone with information regarding McDaniels’ whereabouts is asked to call the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at 217-854-3135 or the Macoupin/Montgomery County CrimeStoppers at 800-352-0136.
