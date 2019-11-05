BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for the man who robbed a Belleville store Monday night.
The suspect allegedly robbed the Belleville Food Mart in the 1400 block of Centreville Avenue around 10:25 p.m.
According to police, the suspect aimed a gun at the 31-year-old clerk several times while he was behind the counter. The suspect then left the store with an unknown amount of money.
No one was injured during the armed robbery.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect or armed robbery is urged to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.