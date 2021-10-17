ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for an armed man linked to a robbery on the Arch grounds and stabbing in downtown St. Louis.
According to police, a man approached another man and a woman Wednesday evening around 7:40, the report says. The suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses and a blue face mask. The two victims told police they were walking on the Arch grounds when the suspect approached them, pointed his gun at them and demanded the man's wallet. The suspect got away with the wallet.
The victims refused to get medical treatment, according to the report.
The following day, police said the same suspect approached a 23-year-old man who was waiting for a ride around 2:50 p.m. near the area of Laclede's Landing Blvd. The man, armed with a gun, demanded the 23-year-old to follow him and get behind nearby bushes.
When he refused, the men started to fight over the suspect's gun. During the struggle, the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the younger man, police said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
