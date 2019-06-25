ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was shot after reportedly being followed home in the Shaw neighborhood Monday night.
The 37-year-old told police two teenagers followed him as he walked home in the 4000 block of Castleman Avenue around 7:35 p.m. The victim said the teens shot at him as he entered his home.
The suspects, believed to be between 16 and 18 years old, were captured on surveillance.
They were last seen walking west in the south alley of Castleman from Lawrence immediately following the shooting.
Police say they should be considered armed and dangerous.
The victim was taken to the hospital via ambulance and listed in critical, stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.