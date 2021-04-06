Caleb Scowden

Poplar Bluff officers are asking for help finding Caleb Scowden in connection to a homicide. 

 Poplar Bluff Police Department

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department is searching for a man to question after a fatal shooting overnight.

Police said a man was shot and killed just after midnight in the 800 block of Clare Avenue. His identity has not been released.

Hours after the shooting, officers said they were looking for Caleb Scowden in reference to the investigation. According to police, Scowden is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police.  

Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.