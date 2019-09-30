ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in Alton are looking for a man who is wanted by police on various charges.
Late Sunday night, authorities said they were looking for Cody and Alexis Eberlin, who were last seen entering a wooded area. Multiple agencies were assisting in the search for the couple.
Monday morning, police said Alexis Eberlin had been found and was safe.
Cody Eberlin is wanted by the Alton Police Department for Domestic Battery and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for resisting a peace officer.
The Alton Police Department urges anyone who sees him to call 911.
