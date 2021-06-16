DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Cardinals longtime concessionaire service, Delaware North Sportservice, will host a hiring event Thursday.
The event will be held from 2 p.m. through 6 p.m. with free parking in Lot C located across from Gate 2 off 8th Street. Applicants should enter through Gate 3.
New employees hired on June 25 and work through the end of July will recieve a $250 sign-on bonus. There will also be complimentary ballpark food, refreshments, and door prizes at the event.
