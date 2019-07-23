ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Who doesn't love a giveaway!
7-Eleven is giving away a limited number of free Airpods to customers who spend $50 on delivery orders Thursday.
The promotion runs in St. Louis, Chicago, and 25 other major metropolitan areas.
In order to score the freebie, customers must download the 7NOW Delivery app and turn on the notifications to get alerts about the flash deal. A message will scroll across customer's phones when the flash deal will begins.
All participants must be 18 years and older.
For more information about the giveaway, click here.
