ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Talk about a dream job!
How does trading your desk and all the stress at work for a bed and some needed "z's" sound?
That can become a reality, if you can land an internship at Mattress Firm this summer. The company will pay you to nap and test out different mattresses.
The "snooze-tern" will test beds for optimal head and foot positions on adjustable bases.
If you get the internship you'll have to spend the summer in Houston, Texas.
Applications are due on Friday.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.