ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Southwest Airlines’ mega fare sale has begun!
The twice-a-year promotion is designed to fill seats after summer, when travel generally slows down.
If you want to fly between Aug. 20 and mid-December, you can get a round-trip ticket for under $100 on some flights.
If you’re interested, you’ll have to act fast because the sale ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
Southwest’s next big sale is scheduled to launch in October.
Click here for more details or to book a flight.
