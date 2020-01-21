ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s a prestigious job if you cut the mustard. Oscar Mayer is hiring Wienermobile drivers.
Oscar Mayer says drivers, also known as a Hotdogger, need to be outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, and “have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.”
The full-time position is a year-long commitment.
But let's be frank, the competition is tough. The company received more than 7,000 applicants last year for just 12 positions.
So if you’re ready to relish the opportunity and become a mini-celebrity you can apply here.
*Hot dog puns not included.
