ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- If you've been to the Illinois State Fair, you probably recognize an item up for sale.
The giant yellow slide has been at the fair for decades, and now you could own it.
This is, if you have $135,000 laying around.
The current owner, Prairie State Bank and Trust, is selling the giant slide.
The bank does warn the new owner that additional expenses will come on top of the purchase price, including insurance, maintenance, staffing and miscellaneous expenses for daily operation during the week long state fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.