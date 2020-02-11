WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Know anyone missing their cows?
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the four cows have been on someone's property near State Highway F since December 2019.
Anyone with any information on who the cows belong to is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 573-438-5478.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.