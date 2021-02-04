ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pharmacies at Walmart and Sam's Club locations in Missouri are among 22 states which will begin accepting and administering federal allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no word on how many doses of the vaccine are expected, according to a press release.
COVID-19 vaccine: Here's where to find it in the St. Louis area and how to sign up
As soon as the stores receive the vaccine, customers will be able to make vaccine appointments on Walmart and Sam's Club websites. Stores will stick to eligibility requirements requirements for who will receive the vaccine.
The vaccines will come directly from the federal supply, meaning these are in addition to the vaccines already distributed from the state of Missouri.
The program is slated to start on February 11, state officials said. The grocery giant says you can stay up to date by visiting here.
