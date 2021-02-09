ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Pharmacies at Walmart and Sam's Club locations in Missouri are among 22 states which will begin accepting and administering federal allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Friday.

As soon as the stores receive the vaccine, customers will be able to make vaccine appointments on Walmart and Sam's Club websites. Stores will stick to eligibility requirements requirements for who will receive the vaccine. The vaccines will come directly from the federal supply, meaning these are in addition to the vaccines already distributed from the state of Missouri.

Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said the pharmacies were chosen by the federal government.

Eighty one Missouri Walmart and Sam's Club stores will have the vaccine, in addition to 21 Health Mart independent pharmacies. The 102 Missouri retail pharmacies are scheduled to receive a total of more than 18,000 doses per week. Vaccinations will begin on Feb. 12 at participating locations, health officials said. Vaccinations will be available at the Walmart and Sam's Club locations listed here.

