ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People looking to test themselves for COVID-19 will have an at-home option available through Walmart and Sam's Club.
The company announced on their blog they will sell a series of at-home test collection kits online, ranging in price from $99-$135.
People looking to get a test kit must follow a process on either Walmart.com or SamsClub.com.
"To get a test collection kit, customers purchase a code providing access to a health survey. Once the survey is completed, a physicians’ order is generated if appropriate, and the purchase is completed. The test collection kit is mailed to the customer who can then self-collect a sample and mail to the lab for results," according to the company's blog.
Results can be expected within 48 hours of the kit being received by the lab,.
