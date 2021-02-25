ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Harris Stowe State University is partnering with Walmart to providing COVID-19 vaccinations.

Walmart will begin inoculating eligible participants Thursday at the university's Emerson Performance Center, located at 3026 Laclede Ave. The vaccinations are provided though the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Walmart Health & Wellness, said. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”

Vaccines will be administered while supplies last between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call (833) 886-0023.