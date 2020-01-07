CAHOKIA, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A Walmart employee jumped in to restrain an armed man at a Cahokia Walmart Saturday when a fight brought out in the aisles.
The fight escalated to the point one of the combatants pulled out a gun in front of dozens of shoppers at the store.
"I started hearing people say the word gun," said employee Justin Smithey. "Then I stopped thinking and started acting."
Smithey went to the ground and tried to get the gun from the man by kicking his hands.
In a video posted to Facebook of the incident, a woman can be heard pleading with the young man on the ground to put the gun down.
Others can be heard yelling about the fact there were children in the store.
"If you own a gun or not, that's not my business that's yours. I was more concerned with when I saw two kids," Smithey said. "I started to seeing all the kids an innocent people and I knew something had to be done."
In September 2019, Walmart requested all customers refrain from openly carrying guns in stores. The retailer did not change its policy on customers carrying concealed guns with permits.
Thankfulle, Smithey got the gun out of the man's hands just before police arrived.
The two men involved in the fight were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.