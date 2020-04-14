ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Walmart stores that offer store pickup will reserve the 7 - 8 a.m. hour for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with special needs, and anyone with immune systems at risk to COVID-19.
Walmart says the point of pickup will be contact free. Customers will simply open their trunks and the store associate will load the groceries in the car.
“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product.
Walmart says you will be prompted when ordering at walmart.com/grocery that allows people to opt in to the ‘At Risk Only’ category.
To find Grocery Pickup in your area, click here.
