ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Several Walmart stores in St. Louis have closed early Sunday afternoon as residents continue to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd.
The company said the safety of employees and customers is their priority. A Saturday night protest turned violent in Ferguson and people attacked businesses in the area.
Walmart officials refused to release a list of stores to News 4 when we reached out and asked. Officials said, "we’ll make the decisions to close or reopen stores in the area based on the needs of the community."
