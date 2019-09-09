ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- Don't worry, be happy!
Happiness can stem from various factors such as spending time with loved ones, money and also our surroundings.
Wallet Hub is ranking the most happiest states across the nation-- but where does the Show-Me state and the Land of Lincoln land on this list?
Data obtained by Wallet Hub ranks Illinois high at No. 24 and Missouri drops to towards the bottom of the list at No. 41.
The findings measured "happiness" by the following factors: a person's well-being, satisfaction with life, depression rate, income growth, and sports participation.
The survey did note that Illinois was among the states with the highest long-term unemployment rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.