Here's where people in the St. Louis bi-state area can find coronavirus vaccine information:
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Walk-up vaccinations will be available in University City two times this week, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Monday.
From 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Thursday people will be able to walk up to the Heman Park Community Center at 975 Pennsylvania Avenue in University City and receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Page said they plan to administer 500 doses of the vaccine on each of the mornings.
Residents can pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at various locations in St. Louis County by clicking here.
