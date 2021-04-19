ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Walk-up vaccinations will be available in University City two times this week, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Monday.

From 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday and Thursday people will be able to walk up to the Heman Park Community Center at 975 Pennsylvania Avenue in University City and receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Page said they plan to administer 500 doses of the vaccine on each of the mornings.

Residents can pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at various locations in St. Louis County by clicking here.