ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Local children with rare genetic diseases got a big show of support this weekend.
The Walk for Victory in Queeny Park Sunday brought attention to Marfan Syndrome and other diseases.
Organizers say educating health care professionals and the public about the needs of these children is critical to their survival.
The Marfan Foundation has more information on how to help young patients. You can click here to learn more.
