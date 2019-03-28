Drugstore Chain Walgreens

HOMESTEAD, FL- FEBRUARY 17: A sign is seen at a Walgreens store on February 17, 2010 in Homestead, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

 Joe Raedle

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Walgreens will soon start selling cannabis-based products in select states.

The drugstore chain will soon start selling CBD creams, patches and sprays in nearly 1,500 stores. The products will only be available at Walgreens in nine states: Oregon, Colorado, Kentucky, New Mexico, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee, Vermont and South Carolina.

CBD reportedly does not have any psychoactive properties and is found in cannabis and hemp plants. According to the Centers for Disease Control, CBD can relieve anxiety and chronic pain. It can also reportedly reduce nausea and muscle spasm. 

