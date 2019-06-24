(AP) -- Walgreens is making it easier for customers dispose of unused drugs safely.
The drugstore chain said Monday that at each of its more than 9,500 U.S. locations, it will offer packets that customers can use to turn medications into a useless gel before throwing them in the trash at home.
The DisposeRx packets will be available at Walgreens stores that do not already have a medication disposal kiosk except in Iowa and Nebraska, where the chain says it has other options. Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has kiosks at 1,400 pharmacies.
Walmart began providing DisposeRx packets to pharmacy customers last year.
Federal regulators say patients should dispose expired or unused medications as quickly as possible to prevent them from being taken accidentally or misused.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.