ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are looking for a man accused of stealing from Walgreens stores.
Police said the suspect stole from the stores in the 13900 block of Manchester Road and the 5700 block of S. Lindbergh Boulevard.
Anyone with information regarding the thefts or suspect is asked to call police at 314-615-4266.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.