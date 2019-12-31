Walgreens suspect

A suspect is being sought by police after robberies at two Walgreens stores in St. Louis County.

 St. Louis Count Police Department

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are looking for a man accused of stealing from Walgreens stores.

Police said the suspect stole from the stores in the 13900 block of Manchester Road and the 5700 block of S. Lindbergh Boulevard.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts or suspect is asked to call police at 314-615-4266.

