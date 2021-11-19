(KMOV.com) -- Anybody 18 and older can now get a COVID-19 booster shot from Walgreens, the company said.
Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will all be offered at Walgreens pharmacy locations around the country. To get a Pfizer or Moderna booster, you have to have gotten the second dose more than six months ago. For Johnson & Johnson, the time frame is two months later.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has endorsed the idea of people 18 and older getting a booster shot. The FDA and CDC recently announced the authorization for all adults to get the additional shot.
To find Walgreens Missouri store locations, click here.
