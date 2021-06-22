ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the country's largest drugstore chains is doing a giveaway to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.
Walgreens says it will give $25 in store credit to anyone who gets a vaccine there over the next several days. Customers will get the credit through a gift card or loaded onto a MyWalgreens account.
For kids between the ages of 12 and fifteen who get vaccinated, their parents will get the store credit. Walgreens will offer the $25 through June 26th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.