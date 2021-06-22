Anyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens before June 26 will receive $25 in store credit.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One of the country's largest drugstore chains is doing a giveaway to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

Walgreens says it will give $25 in store credit to anyone who gets a vaccine there over the next several days. Customers will get the credit through a gift card or loaded onto a MyWalgreens account.

For kids between the ages of 12 and fifteen who get vaccinated, their parents will get the store credit. Walgreens will offer the $25 through June 26th.

