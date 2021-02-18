ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Walgreens locations in the St. Louis area are taking appointments for those seeking the COVID-19 vaccine. Users on the Walgreens app were able to schedule appointments for their doses earlier Thursday, in what appears to be a rollout from the pharmacy to our region.
As of the beginning of the month, Missouri was not listed as one of the states in which Walgreens had been approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. However, several residents said they had been able to schedule appointments Thursday, and as of 1 p.m., appointments were still available in St. Charles County.
Those looking to make an appointment can do so through the Walgreens app, or online by clicking here.
We were working to learn what changed to allow Walgreens to start taking appointments, as well as how many appointments they will be able to take, and at which locations. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.