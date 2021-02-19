ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Walgreens locations in the St. Louis area are taking appointments for those seeking the COVID-19 vaccine. Users on the Walgreens app were able to schedule appointments for their doses earlier Thursday, in what appears to be a rollout from the pharmacy to our region.
As of the beginning of the month, Missouri was not listed as one of the states in which Walgreens had been approved to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. However, several residents said they had been able to schedule appointments. Not all Walgreens are offering the vaccine. We found the one in Lafayytte Square isn't but the ones on Gravois and Hampton in St. Louis City are offering the vaccine.
According to the Missouri Department of Health some extra doses from the long-term care allotment that are no longer needed are being used instead in a retail form through Walgreens, especially in St. Louis. These were state allocated doses that we then allocated to the federal pharmacy partnership (for long-term care). The retail program going with Walmart/Sam’s/Healthmart are all federal doses, not coming out of the state’s allocation.
The state nor Walgreens could provide an answer on how many appointments will be made or how many doses they have available, but the state says the supply is limited.
There could be additional vaccines distributed to Walgreens down the road as they have been approved as a state vaccinator site. It will all depend on supply.
It's still unclear how many doses Walgreens has. Those looking to make an appointment can do so through the Walgreens app, or online by clicking here.
