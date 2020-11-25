ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The wait time has increased for paramedics and patients arriving at St. Louis area emergency rooms as overwhelmed hospitals continue to see high numbers of sick people.
“We are going to see a larger number of people in our emergency department in the coming weeks,” said Dr. Alok Sengupta.
Sengupta oversees operations for all of Mercy Hospital’s Emergency Rooms in the St. Louis metro area.
[READ: At capacity, St. Louis area hospitals send COVID-19 patients needing ICU beds to other hospitals]
He says they’re keeping a close eye on what’s called ‘wall time:' the amount of time an ambulance is waiting to drop off a patient at an emergency room.
“We don’t want them in our emergency departments waiting,” said Sengupta.
He says while right now they are not at their breaking point regarding wall time, the numbers are concerning. Recently his team and leaders at other surrounding hospitals met with the EMS Oversight Committee. They discussed strategies to prevent long wall times at area hospitals.
[READ: Rural hospitals taking COVID-19 patients from St. Louis' biggest hospitals]
“We had heard stories in other parts of the country where ambulances are waiting hours sometimes to drop patients off,” he said.
Sengupta says typically a paramedic shouldn’t wait longer than 15 minutes to drop off patients, minutes that could be crucial for waiting non-COVID-19 and COVID-19 patients.
Local hospitals we checked with say they have a team of nurses who will be in direct contact with paramedics when they arrive. They’re also monitoring bed space. Hospitals say they are also staffing ERs based on the demand.
