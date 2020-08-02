Adam Wainwright short game skills
MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) - While he and his teammates are locked down inside their Milwaukee hotel, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is showing off his short game skills.

Wainwright has posted several videos that display his accuracy with a golf club.

His skills look mighty impressive.

The Cardinals are currently quarantined in a hotel in Milwaukee because several players and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. The entire weekend series against the Brewers was postponed as was Monday’s game against the Tigers.

