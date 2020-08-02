MILWAUKEE (KMOV.com) - While he and his teammates are locked down inside their Milwaukee hotel, Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is showing off his short game skills.
Wainwright has posted several videos that display his accuracy with a golf club.
His skills look mighty impressive.
First one... in the remote stand box pic.twitter.com/R2kpgx1SYq— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) August 2, 2020
Video 4: knock the pelican off his perch pic.twitter.com/G43MExMyps— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) August 2, 2020
Bowling anyone? pic.twitter.com/7Xj1WGRpeK— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) August 2, 2020
The Cardinals are currently quarantined in a hotel in Milwaukee because several players and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19. The entire weekend series against the Brewers was postponed as was Monday’s game against the Tigers.
