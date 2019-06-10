ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After leaving Sunday’s game early with a hamstring injury, Adam Wainwright was placed in the 10-day Injured List Monday.
The 37-year-old hurt his left hamstring in the fifth inning against the Cubs in Chicago in his 13th start of the year.
Wainwright had bounced back from an injury-shortened 2018 to lead the team with 70.1 innings pitched this season.
He’s also leading the staff in strikeouts with 61.
To replace Wainwright, the Cardinals recalled Ryan Helsley, who had been optioned Sunday to make room for Daniel Ponce de Leon. Players normally have to spend 10 days in the minors once optioned, but those rules don’t apply when they are recalled for injury.
Helsley has been with the major league team four different times this season, and has posted a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.