Cardinals Cubs Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pumps his fist after closing out the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

 AP Photo/Matt Marton

CHICAGO (BaseballStL) - Adam Wainwright left Sunday night’s game against the Cubs due to hamstring tightness, according to a report.

Wainwright exited in the bottom of the 5th, a half inning after he legged out a double.

Wainwright surrendered two runs in the inning before exiting.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.