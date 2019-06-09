CHICAGO (BaseballStL) - Adam Wainwright left Sunday night’s game against the Cubs due to hamstring tightness, according to a report.
Adam Wainwright removed from game with hamstring tightness, according to #Cardinals official.— Derrick Goold (@dgoold) June 10, 2019
Wainwright exited in the bottom of the 5th, a half inning after he legged out a double.
Wainwright surrendered two runs in the inning before exiting.
