(KMOV.com) - Now that Major League Baseball is finally back, so is Adam Wainwright’s annual Fantasy Football Fundraiser.
This year, Tommy Edman will be joining as well as big leaguers from the Rangers, Mets and Diamondbacks.
In years past, the event was held at Busch Stadium but like many things this year, due to the coronavirus, the fundraiser will go virtual but Wainwright says that won’t take away from the fun.
"We're doing the best we can just like everybody else, we're still trying to provide some fun awesome ways for us to get together," said Wainwright. "Even if we can't get together in the room and shake hands or give hugs or whatever, a little outlet away from the craziness will be great," said Waimwright.
This year’s format will be similar to head-to-head leagues from past years with a slight change in format due to coronavirus. Instead of a draft before the season starts, you’ll assemble your team each week with a salary cap. Since you won’t get to draft your teams live, the players will host a league Zoom call in the first two weeks of the fantasy season to meet you and talk about the season.
"We'll be in the chat room, there will still be the same amount of smack talk and maybe even more," said Wainwright. "The computer muscles are sometimes bigger than in person muscles. We'll be flexing those and we'll have a great time together."
Proceeds from the leagues will go directly to charities selected by the players, such as Crisis Aid International, which helps provide refuge for women and children rescued from human trafficking.
"You would just never think that that's a first-world type thing, "said Wainwright. "That's not just over in Africa, that's not just in India, that's happening right here in the United States and in St. Louis. It's an amazing thing rescuing and saving lots of women changing their lives. "
There will also be special prizes involved including the chance to win the grand prize of a trip to Spring Training in 2021. For more information on how to signup go to https://bigleagueimpact.org/.
