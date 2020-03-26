ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The coronavirus pandemic has created tremendous uncertainty throughout the world in recent weeks. The sporting world hasn't been immune from experiencing the fallout.
An area of particular concern has been the status of minor league baseball players, who aren't afforded the same protections as big-leaguers under the MLB Players' Association. While teams across baseball have stepped up to ensure their minors players would receive their full stipends and per diem money for the duration of what would have been spring training, questions about the livelihoods of these players persist as the calendar moves along.
With no league-wide mandate or indication that their season salaries will be paid, minor league players are simply relying upon hope that everything will be okay. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright and his family are offering something tangible to inspire that hope for minor leaguers in the Cardinals system.
It was revealed Thursday that the Wainwrights have pledged a $250,000 donation to the foundation More Than Baseball, a non-profit organization working to support minor league players in need during this tenuous time.
The group announced the donation via press release Thursday.
Excited to announce that @UncleCharlie50 and his wife Jenny have donated $250,000 to provide assistance to Cardinals minor leaguers during the COVID-19 crisis. Press release below. pic.twitter.com/niDApEIUEj— More Than Baseball (@mtb_org) March 26, 2020
The statement mentions that the Wainwrights' donation will go directly toward ensuring well-being for Cardinals minor leaguers as they continue to live their daily lives while training for their baseball careers.
"The generosity shown by the Wainwrights during this time of uncertainty is exemplary," Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said in the release. "We are grateful for their contribution to those in need.”
Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
