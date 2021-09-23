(KMOV.com) — Of course it was a curveball.
Long-time Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright reached a milestone moment Thursday when he recorded his 2,000th-career strikeout in the afternoon contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. When he got Luis Urias swinging for strike three, it was no surprise that Uncle Charlie threw him his signature breaking ball for the K.
2⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣Another milestone for Adam Wainwright! pic.twitter.com/16lGQ1MJ9Q— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 23, 2021
Wainwright becomes the 85th pitcher in MLB history to record 2,000 strikeouts. He’s just the second pitcher in Cardinals history to accomplish the 2K milestone in the Ks category with St. Louis, joining Hall of Famer Bob Gibson.
Another notable achievement for Wainwright arrived Thursday, as he secured 200 innings pitched in a season for the first time since 2014. Wainwright may not look back upon these achievements too fondly from a personal performance standpoint, as he had one of his least effective starts of the season. Wainwright completed just four innings while allowing five runs.
Of course, Wainwright is a team-first guy. He was as thrilled about the outcome as anybody on Thursday. As they have done consistently throughout the current winning streak, the Cardinals offense had their starter's back.
After falling behind 5-0, St. Louis rallied to score the next eight runs unanswered. The Cardinals defeated the Brewers 8-5, carrying the winning streak to a remarkable 12 wins in a row.
