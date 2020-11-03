Congress Paid Family Leave

Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KMOV.com) - Republican Ann Wagner has beaten challenger Jill Schupp in the race for Missouri’s Second Congressional District.

The race was rated as a toss-up by many political pundits due in part to President Trump’s unpopularity with suburban voters. The district covers most of St. Louis County, and a small portion of Jefferson and St. Charles Counties.

It was considered a top target by Democrats two years after Cort VanOstren came within 15,000 votes of unseating Wagner, who had won each of her previous elections comfortably.

Wagner was first elected in 2012, and heads back to Washington DC for her fifth term. The seat had previously been held by Todd Akin and Jim Talent.

