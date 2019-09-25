By the time Thursday's day off finally arrives for the Cardinals, their bullpen is likely to be running on fumes.
That's because just 12 or so hours after the conclusion of Tuesday night's 19-inning marathon loss to the Diamondbacks that required the use of 10 different St. Louis relievers, the Cardinals announced that Wednesday's starter Michael Wacha was removed from the game with right shoulder tightness. Even before Tuesday's extra-inning affair, the schedule had pushed St. Louis hard recently, as Wednesday marks the Cardinals 16th consecutive day without an off-day.
Wacha departed the game before completing two innings, giving way to Mike Mayers, one of the few relievers who was not called upon in Tuesday's loss. Mayers hadn't seen game action since September 6. Before leaving the game, Wacha endured a rough first inning in which he allowed Arizona to jump out to a quick 2-0 lead.
Considering Wacha's status as an impending free agent following the season, it's possible that when he left the mound in the second inning Tuesday, he did so for the final time as a Cardinal.
This story will be updated.
