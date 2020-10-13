TROY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for vandals in Troy, Missouri.
During the early morning hours Tuesday, officers were called to Meadow Spring Drive and Palace Way Drive for reports of vandalism and property damage. When they arrived, officers discovered multiple garage doors and vehicles had been spray painted with vulgar images and words.
Police believe the vandalism occurred sometime between Monday night and 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Authorities are asking homeowners to check their surveillance footage and report any tips to police by calling the Troy Police Department at 636-528-4725 or Lincoln County Dispatch at 636-528-6100.
